Advertisement

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

Classroom in Wichita school district
Local teachers discuss challenges as more educators step away
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president
The first DashMart in Kansas will soon be open on the corner of First and Handley in Wichita's...
DoorDash to open grocery warehouse in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood
Elizabeth Dole places her head on her husband's casket on Thursday as Bob Dole is lying in...
Bob Dole lying in state at US Capitol; Biden honors ‘giant of our history’