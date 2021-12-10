Advertisement

LIVE: Tribute to Sen. Bob Dole at World War II Memorial

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Senator Bob Dole’s motorcade and casket are now at the World War II Memorial for a ceremony honoring his life and military service.

Remarks and tributes will be offered by close friends of the Doles, Gen. Mark A. Milley, 20th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Tom Hanks, Academy Award-winning actor; and Savannah Guthrie, TODAY co-host. Senator Elizabeth Dole will lay a wreath in honor of her late husband. U.S. Army Band will perform patriotic melodies.

Following the WWII Memorial ceremony, the late Senator and his family will be transferred to Joint Base Andrews, Md. for his final trip home to Kansas.

The Senator’s casket will arrive at Salina Regional Airport the Friday evening and will be received by a Kansas delegation led by Governor Laura Kelly.

