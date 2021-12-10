More than 100 rural Marion County residents could lose trash service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 100 people living in rural Marion County could soon be without a place to send their trash. Waste Connections sent out a letter to residents, saying the company would not be pickup up at their homes. As many rural Marion County residents rely on trash service, this is an issue county leaders are taking up.

Marion County Commissioner Kent Becker said Waste Connections, a trash service company out of Wichita, told him they’re having issues with a driver shortage and parts not being available for their trucks, so on Dec. 1, they contacted customers in the areas they would no longer serve. Becker said he expects more people to soon lose their services.

“As it stands now with what was slated by their manager, some of the small communities that have separate contracts with Waste Connections would probably be non-renewed also when their contract expired,” he said.

After Dec. 14, the only option for many in rural Marion County will be to drive and haul their trash to the Marion transfer station, which, for some, is 20 to 30 miles-plus away.

“It would be a big difference. I haven’t gotten a letter yet, but if we didn’t have trash service out here, I don’t know what I’d do,” said rural Marion County resident Scott Schultz who owns SS Concrete Solutions. “I fill this thing (his small Waste Connections dumpster) up once a week with stuff from my business and trash, and I mean, I don’t know where I would go with it.”

Becker said the county commission is working to make sure rural residents don’t lose their service.

“I’ve been contacted by an individual who has been studying the thought of starting a trash service,” he said. “We do have another trash service outside the county who is doing a feasibility study at this time to see if they can come into the county and kind of match rates. So we’re hopeful on that.’

The Marion County Commission will be meeting with those individuals Monday, Dec. 13 to try and make sure rural residents are still taken care of.

