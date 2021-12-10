Advertisement

Much cooler this weekend

Highs temperatures closer to average
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend with temperatures closer to average for mid December.

A strong cold front moving through the state will continue to bring gusty winds into early Saturday. Morning temperatures will start out in the teens and 20s, but with the breezy winds, it will feel like the single digits and teens.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will turn to the southwest during the afternoon, and they will not be as gusty.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. South winds will be gusty over central and eastern Kansas during the afternoon.

More warm weather is expected for the start of next week as highs will soar well above average once again, reaching the 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny and much cooler. Wind: NW/SW 10-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15

Sun: High: 58 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 35 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 41 Early morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 38 Mostly sunny. Windy early.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas looks on before an NFL football game against the...
Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a small plane to go down near Partridge...
Ultra light plane crashes in Reno County
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography

Latest News

Big temperature drop Friday evening
Cold front moving across Kansas Friday
Snow will be limited to the west and north.
Wind, colder air, and some snow for Kansas
Above-normal temperatures into next week
Stay ready for December warmth
Milder ahead of a Friday storm
Even warmer Thursday ahead of a Friday storm