Much cooler this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way for the weekend with temperatures closer to average for mid December.

A strong cold front moving through the state will continue to bring gusty winds into early Saturday. Morning temperatures will start out in the teens and 20s, but with the breezy winds, it will feel like the single digits and teens.

We will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will turn to the southwest during the afternoon, and they will not be as gusty.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s. South winds will be gusty over central and eastern Kansas during the afternoon.

More warm weather is expected for the start of next week as highs will soar well above average once again, reaching the 60s Monday and Tuesday with 70s on Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Windy. Wind: NW 20-30; gusty. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny and much cooler. Wind: NW/SW 10-15. High: 50

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-15

Sun: High: 58 Mostly sunny. Windy.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 35 Increasing clouds. Breezy.

Tue: High: 69 Low: 41 Early morning clouds, then mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 53 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 38 Mostly sunny. Windy early.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

