Advertisement

New Amazon facility in Park City busy ahead of Christmas

By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The new Amazon fulfillment center in Park City stretches more than 20 football fields. Inside the massive warehouse, about 1,400 employees are working to get packages out the door this holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, employees expect to fil about 1 million orders at the Park City facility.

Amazon fulfillment center employee Geoffrey Fletcher said employees work in shifts to keep the facility operating 24/7. With that, he said workers are receiving about 40,000 items per day.

Amazon reports having 2 million products, just at the Park City facility. The approximate 1,400 employees play their parts in getting those products shipped as quickly as they can.

“You order it online, and boom, the wheels start turning to get it in a box and slap a shipping label on it and on a trailer and out the door,” Fletcher said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saline County residents received a surprise wake up call on Wednesday when a 4.3-magnitude...
Earthquake rattles Saline County, other parts of central Kansas
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
Rosane Machado died from her injuries in a stabbing at her Wichita home.
Pastor: Woman fatally stabbed in Wichita home lived life serving God, others
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash
Overlooking the City of Wichita and highway traffic.
Deadly stabbing raises questions about ‘parolee dumping’ in Wichita

Latest News

Dog at KHS
Kansas Humane Society asks for help buying new beds for animals
Amazon fulfillment center in Park City, Kan.
New Amazon fulfillment center in Park City busy ahead of Christmas
Former press secretary with Bob Dole
Former press secretary for Bob Dole looks back on working with Kansas icon
Walter Riker, left, spent more than a dozen years working as press secretary for Senator Bob Dole
Former press secretary for Bob Dole looks back on working with Kansas icon