Advertisement

Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured

Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were seriously injured when a brief police chase on Kellogg ended in a rollover accident.

At around 12:15 Friday morning, Sheriffs Deputies stopped a white Chevy pickup near Orme and Longfellow for traffic violations and recognized what Lieutenant Daniel Oliver called a “known criminal” in the vehicle. While they were waiting for backup and a K-9 unit, the driver sped off going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg between Oliver and Hillside.

Deputies pursued the car for about three minutes before the driver of the pickup attempted to exit on Hillside at a high speed and rolled over onto an embankment. The driver and two passengers were seriously injured but expected to survive. They are being treated at the hospital.

Charges are pending for the suspects, including narcotics offenses, theft and felony fleeing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
An effort is underway to help support the family of Heather Clark after the Wichita mother died...
Derby mother dies from COVID-19 complications days after giving birth to twins
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating what caused a small plane to go down near Partridge...
Small plane crashes in Reno County
President Joe Biden talks about infrastructure during an event at the Kansas City Area Transit...
President Biden greeted with protestors, supporters in Kansas City

Latest News

A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two killed in head-on crash near Atchison
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office released information into a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon...
Great Bend teen killed in Barton County crash
KWCH Car Crash generic
One person suffers serious injuries in K-15 crash