Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were seriously injured when a brief police chase on Kellogg ended in a rollover accident.

At around 12:15 Friday morning, Sheriffs Deputies stopped a white Chevy pickup near Orme and Longfellow for traffic violations and recognized what Lieutenant Daniel Oliver called a “known criminal” in the vehicle. While they were waiting for backup and a K-9 unit, the driver sped off going westbound in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg between Oliver and Hillside.

Deputies pursued the car for about three minutes before the driver of the pickup attempted to exit on Hillside at a high speed and rolled over onto an embankment. The driver and two passengers were seriously injured but expected to survive. They are being treated at the hospital.

Charges are pending for the suspects, including narcotics offenses, theft and felony fleeing.

