Russell community prepares for final goodbye to hometown son, Bob Dole

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As national leaders pay their final respects to Senator Bob Dole and the settings for ceremonies and viewings transitions to Kansas, preparations are underway in Russell for the community to say its final goodbyes to their hometown son. From his decorated service in World War II through decades of service representing his state in Congress, Dole carried values from his rural Kansas upbringing through an internationally recognized and respected political career.

In Russell, visitation for the late senator begin Friday night (Dec. 10) with services Saturday. Senator Dole has a lasting and constant presence in Russell, a town of about 4,500 people, about 160 miles northwest of Wichita. Throughout the community, there are reminders of the hometown hero. When the news came Sunday that Dole had died, a silver lining came with a renewed education opportunity. For some teachers, it was an opportunity to teacher about the senator’s life and what students can learn from it.

In Russell, Ruppenthal Middle School health teacher Tyler Schiffelbein was among teachers including the life of Dole in the lesson plan this week.

“One of the the first questions I asked was, ‘are you always product of your environment?’” “Well, most people who are from Russell Kansas are not going to get to the one yard line of becoming president of the United States, but Bob Dole did,” Ruppenthal said, referencing Dole’s Republican nomination to run for president in 1996. Dole lost that election to Bill Clinton.

Having someone from Russell in the history books shows students in the community the possibilities of life coming from the town, Rippenthal Middle School social studies teacher Jeff Penner said.

“Hard work and integrity that you develop growing up in a small town can last you a long time,” he said.

The teachers say it’s not that students need to aim for the Oval Office, but that in Senator Dole’s life are lessons that they can use today and for the rest of their lives.

“Work with others and cooperate and compromise,” Penner said “I teach teach about this a lot, how we’re a lot divided and how we have all these kinds of division, how we need to learn how to talk with each other.”

Friday, the services for Dole at the National Cathedral played over the speakers on Russell’s Main Street. Saturday, the city comes together for a final goodbye.

“...I think the more real you can make something, the more tangible you can make it, the more it resonates with these kids,” Schiffelbein said.

With Senator Dole’s place in the Russell community, it’s a history that will be shared for many lessons to come.

“Feel like with the history this town keeps alive, we all sort of know [Dole] a little bit,” Schiffelbein said. “As cheesy as that sounds, it’s pretty true.”

Friday night, there is a public viewing for Senator Dole from 8 to 10 p.m. at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary. That continues at 9 a.m. Saturday at Saint Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church with a service to follow at 11 a.m.

Businesses in downtown Russell are also encouraged to decorate the outside of their locations in red, white and blue Saturday in honor of Senator Dole. At 1 p.m. Saturday, he will depart Russell for the last time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.