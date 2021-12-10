Shocker Sports Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Longtime former Wichita State pitching coach Brent Kemnitz and multi-time national championship bowling coach highlight the 2022 Shocker Sports Hall of Fame class, announced Thursday. They’re joined by volleyball player Chelsey Feekin, track and field athlete Hunter Veith and Aliphine Tuliamuk, who ran track and cross country.

Kemnitz was WSU’s pitching coach from 1979-2016, during which time the Shockers, under coach Gene Stephenson, their coach from 1978-2013, advanced to seven College World Series and won the 1989 national championship. Kemnitz, who now works in the WSU athletic department, coached 17 future major leaguers and 21 All-Americans.

Vadakin, who coached the Shockers’ bowling teams from 1978-2019, won 18 national championships -- seven for the women and 11 for the men. Like Kemnitz, he laid the foundation for future success, coaching numerous PBA players and 96 national-team players.

Feekin was a member of four NCAA Tournament teams; Tuliamuk was a 13-time All-American as a distance runner who won two cross-country conference championships and represented the U.S. in the 2021 Olympics marathon; and Veith was an All-American in the decathlon in 2017. The group will be honored at a dinner on Feb. 4 and during halftime of Wichita State’s basketball game the following evening.

