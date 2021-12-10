Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Winter Wonderland at Naftzger Park

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fifteen days, people. Fifteen days until Christmas. It seems impossible, but it’s true.

This morning we’re out at Naftzger Park getting into the holiday spirit, and gearing up for their Winter Wonderland event this Saturday! There will be s’more roasting, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, and an appearance by the Grinch!  Plus, you won’t want to miss the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, which happens at 5:20pm!

You can get all the details at www.wichita.gov/ParkandRec/Pages/WinterWonderland.aspx.

