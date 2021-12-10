Advertisement

WPD, KDOC clarify timeline leading up to parolee’s arrest in deadly stabbing

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several questions and concerns continue to surround the case of a deadly stabbing at an east Wichita home. Chief among the concerns is the fact that the suspect in the case, Goldy Metcalf, was a parolee whom police cited for a misdemeanor hours before he attacked Marcelo and Rosane Machado, killing Rosane and seriously injuring Marcelo.

Specifically, one pressing question is, did officers follow protocol in not taking Metcalf to jail after he was cited for the misdemeanor, hours before police say he stole a truck, crashed it into a church, broke into the Machados’ home and stabbed the couple. And if Metcalf was on parole, why didn’t the parole officer get involved earlier with the first arrest Saturday on the misdemeanor?

Early Saturday morning, Wichita police arrested Metcalf for trying to break into a car. Police sent a message to the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) at 5:50 a.m., notifying the parole officer of the arrest. A little before 6 a.m., police dropped Metcalf off at a hospital for treatment to an unrelated injury. Police said Metcalf then left the hospital, stole a truck, crashed it into a church , broke into the couple’s home and stabbed them.

At about 9 a.m., police sent a second message to the department of corrections, notifying the parole officer of the murder arrest. KDOC said a Wichita police detective called the parole officer at 1:30 p.m., requesting an arrest-and-detain warrant.

Eyewitness News asked the department of corrections why Metcalf wasn’t detained for the first arrest Saturday. A KDOC spokesperson said, “Whenever law enforcement requests assistance of a parole officer, or believes immediate action is required in response to activity of a person on parole, standard practice is to make phone contact with the department of corrections parole staff, as police did with the Saturday

While police and the DOC did provide some clarity in the case, there are still many questions remaining, including what was said on that first call in which police notified Metcalf’s parole officer of the misdemeanor.

