Wichita Riverfest back to 9-day June celebration in 2022

Wichita River Festival 2019
Wichita River Festival 2019(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After two years of cancelation and modification, the 50th Wichita Riverfest will look more familiar next year. Wichita’s biggest party is scheduled for June 3-11, 2022.

With plans to make the 50th Riverfest special, Wichita Festivals, Inc. (WFI) announced plans from its board of directors “to rebuild and reorganize its staff to prepare for the future.”

“The last two years have proven difficult for which operates the Wichita Riverfest and Autumn & Art. In 2020, WFI was forced to cancel the Wichita Riverfest for the first time in the event’s 48-year history due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Later that year, WFI had to again pivot to create a virtual Autumn & Art event instead of the usual three-day outdoor art fair at Bradley Fair. In early 2021, Riverfest was once more impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and divided in two, with certain events like River Run held in June while other traditional events were moved to October,” the organization recapped.

The cancelation and modification of WFI’s two signature events resulted in significant income loss. The organization said it “was forced to take dramatic steps including employee furloughs and the elimination of several staff positions including that of CEO/President.”

“The e WFI Board of Directors is now ready start the rebuilding process by hiring a new CEO/President who will be charged with creating and reorganizing a staff with the skills necessary to meet the future needs of Riverfest and Autumn & Art,” the organization said.

