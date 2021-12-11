Advertisement

Another warm-up is on the way

Mild on Saturday, warmer on Sunday
weekend preview
weekend preview
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a behind Friday’s cold front, it is a much colder Saturday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like single digits compliments of gusty northwest wind.

Winds will relax this afternoon and sunny skies will take temperatures into the near normal upper 40s and lower 50s. After a chilly Saturday night, sunshine and a stronger south breeze will take temperatures to near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Another round of record high temperatures is headed our way on Tuesday and Wednesday as we climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cooler weather will return by the end of week, but unfortunately little to moisture is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Sunday: Sunny, breezy, and milder. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 35.

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tue: Low: 41. High: 72. Mostly sunny and breezy with near record warmth.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 70. Partly cloudy and windy with near record warmth.

Thu: Low: 36. High: 54. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 53. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 45. Mostly cloudy.

