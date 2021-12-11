WFD: Wind a factor in early morning house fire, damages three homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) says three people were rescued from a home in the 1000 block of south Topeka after an early Saturday morning house fire.

WFD says crews were called around 2:45 Saturday morning and found heavy fire coming from the home. The department says this home was boarded up from a previous house fire.

WFD says the home was destroyed in the fire and because of strong winds, homes to the north and south were also damaged in the fire.

Wichita Fire Chief, Tammy Snow, says crews were able to rescue three people from inside the home.

Chief Snow says crews will continue to monitor the homes for hot spots within the coming days.

