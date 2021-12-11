Full of faith: Family shares memories of mother, wife fatally stabbed in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family is mourning the loss of their mother after she was killed last Saturday in a random stabbing incident.

Wichita police arrested Goldy Metcalf for the death of Rosane Machado. They said he also stabbed and injured her husband, all after stealing a car, crashing it into a church and breaking into the couple’s home.

Israel Machado remembers his mom as a woman full of faith.

“She’s the most perfect mother to someone could have, I can testify to that.”

Machado said he was in Brazil visiting his brother when he started to receive phone calls about a situation in his parents’ neighborhood.

“Now, I know why they didn’t reply,” Machado recalls.

He said his mother loved life and her family.

“She will be remembered as someone who loved the Lord and always gave herself for the better of others.”

Machado said he wants to thank everyone who has reached out and said they are now turning to their faith during this difficult time, just as their mom did.

“If we trust him, all the answers will come.”

There will be a service for Rosane Machado on Friday, December 17. A page has been set up to help the family with travel costs, the Celebration of Life ceremony, hospital bills for Machado’s husband, and cleaning costs of the couple’s home: https://bit.ly/3lU7W6Q

