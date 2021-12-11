LIVE: Kansas says farewell to Sen. Bob Dole

RUSSELL, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansans have gathered in the town of Russell for a final farewell to hometown hero, Sen. Bob Dole. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98.

From 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., a public viewing will be held at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with tribute remarks from Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall. The public will be invited to pass by the Senator’s casket following the service to pay their respects. At 1:00 p.m., Senator Dole’s casket will depart.

At 4 p.m., Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and a delegation of Kansas officials will receive Senator Dole’s casket at the Kansas State Capitol. Kansas ROTC cadets will provide an honor cordon as the Kansas National Guard Casket Team carries the Senator’s casket to its position of repose on the second level. A public ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda and will include remarks by Governor Kelly; Senators Roger Marshall, Jerry Moran, Nancy Kassebaum Baker; and former Congressman James Slattery.

After the service, Senator Dole’s casket and family will return to Washington, D.C.

