Advertisement

Legendery Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas looks on before an NFL football game against the...
Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
The late Sen. Bob Dole arrived in Kansas Friday evening for a final farewell to his home town,...
Sen. Bob Dole makes final trip back to hometown of Russell, Kan.
Damage was reported Friday evening at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette. One person was...
1 dead, 5 injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Latest News

A candle factory was demolished by a tornado, and people were trapped under the rubble. Though...
In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss
Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot,...
Kansas roars past Mizzou 102-65 in Border War’s return
The Wichita Police Foundation put on its first-ever Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning.
Wichita Police Foundation holds ‘Shop With a Cop’ event to spread joy
(Source: AP)
Tornadoes in St. Louis area leaves at least 2 people dead