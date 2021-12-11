Tornadoes in St. Louis area leaves at least 2 people dead

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tornadoes ripping through the St. Louis area caused at least two deaths, including at least one when an Amazon facility east of the city in Illinois was heavily damaged.

In Illinois, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters early Saturday morning that the roof of the Amazon facility there was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed. In rural St. Charles County, Missouri, one person died and two others were injured when buildings collapsed near the town of Defiance.

A twister was suspected to destroying several homes there and in the town of New Melle.

