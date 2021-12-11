Advertisement

Tornadoes in St. Louis area leaves at least 2 people dead

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Tornadoes ripping through the St. Louis area caused at least two deaths, including at least one when an Amazon facility east of the city in Illinois was heavily damaged.

In Illinois, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters early Saturday morning that the roof of the Amazon facility there was ripped off and a wall about the length of a football field collapsed. In rural St. Charles County, Missouri, one person died and two others were injured when buildings collapsed near the town of Defiance.

A twister was suspected to destroying several homes there and in the town of New Melle.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas looks on before an NFL football game against the...
Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
The late Sen. Bob Dole arrived in Kansas Friday evening for a final farewell to his home town,...
Sen. Bob Dole makes final trip back to hometown of Russell, Kan.
Damage was reported Friday evening at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette. One person was...
1 dead, 5 injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Latest News

Missouri forward Kobe Brown (24) drives to the basket against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot,...
Kansas roars past Mizzou 102-65 in Border War’s return
The Wichita Police Foundation put on its first-ever Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning.
Wichita Police Foundation holds ‘Shop With a Cop’ event to spread joy
Kansans gathered Saturday morning at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kan....
LIVE: Services continue in Topeka to honor late Sen. Bob Dole
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse