Advertisement

Warmer with gusty winds Sunday

The start of a warming trend that will continue into the week ahead
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with gusty winds.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s with sunshine. South winds will be gusty over central and eastern Kansas with gusts over 30 mph at times.

The warming trend will continue into the start of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s on Monday. More record breaking temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s statewide.

Very gusty winds are expected on Wednesday with gusts likely over 40 mph throughout the day. Western Kansas could have gusts above 60 mph.

After the warm weather, a cold front will bring temperatures back into the 50s Thursday and Friday. As of now, it looks like the better chance for rain will remain east of the Flint Hills as the front passes through.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SW/S 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 34

Mon: High: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas looks on before an NFL football game against the...
Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
The late Sen. Bob Dole arrived in Kansas Friday evening for a final farewell to his home town,...
Sen. Bob Dole makes final trip back to hometown of Russell, Kan.
Damage was reported Friday evening at the Monette Manor nursing home in Monette. One person was...
1 dead, 5 injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Latest News

weekend preview
Another warm-up is on the way
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Much cooler this weekend
Big temperature drop Friday evening
Cold front moving across Kansas Friday
Snow will be limited to the west and north.
Wind, colder air, and some snow for Kansas