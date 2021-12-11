Warmer with gusty winds Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with gusty winds.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 50s to lower 60s with sunshine. South winds will be gusty over central and eastern Kansas with gusts over 30 mph at times.

The warming trend will continue into the start of the week. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s on Monday. More record breaking temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s statewide.

Very gusty winds are expected on Wednesday with gusts likely over 40 mph throughout the day. Western Kansas could have gusts above 60 mph.

After the warm weather, a cold front will bring temperatures back into the 50s Thursday and Friday. As of now, it looks like the better chance for rain will remain east of the Flint Hills as the front passes through.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: SW/S 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 34

Mon: High: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Tue: High: 70 Low: 44 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 55 Low: 35 Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 30 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 41 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

