Wichita Police Foundation holds ‘Shop With a Cop’ event to spread joy

The Wichita Police Foundation put on its first-ever Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning.
The Wichita Police Foundation put on its first-ever Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita law enforcement is working to spread a little joy this holiday season.

The Wichita Police Foundation put on its first-ever Shop With a Cop event Saturday morning. Police picked several kids and teens to shop with them at Target to pick out gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

“They are shopping for their siblings and um their immediate family and they’re getting to maybe buy something for themselves. Most of them are so excited to be able to buy Christmas gifts for their families,” said a member of the Wichita Police Foundation, Jennifer Clark.

With the help of generous donations, and giving hearts, the Wichita Police Foundation hopes to put on this event every year.

