WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit the southeast area of Salina.

The strongest point of the earthquake was near Gypsum around 8:09 Saturday evening. This is the second earthquake to hit the Salina area in the last 24 hours and the third earthquake to hit this week.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.