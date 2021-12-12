California’s potential pork law is already effecting the Midwest

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) -In the photograph above, hogs gather to feed in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, where Mardesen already meets the California standards for the hogs he sells to specialty meat company Niman Ranch, which supported the passage of Proposition 12 and requires all of its roughly 650 hog farmers to give breeding pigs far more room than mandated by the law.

But, a coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores have filed a lawsuit to block the implementation of a new farm animal welfare law.

The move adds uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day.

The lawsuit is the latest step in a tumultuous three-year process of enacting rules overwhelmingly approved by voters, and meat companies like Niman Ranch. Shortages could be prevented, however, by a state decision to allow pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022.

