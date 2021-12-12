Advertisement

Death toll continues to climb in Kentucky, Gov. announces funeral funds

An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12,...
An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor, Andy Beshear is warning the state’s death toll from an outbreak of tornadoes could top 100. Rescuers in an increasingly bleak search are picking through the splintered ruins of homes and businesses, including a candle factory that was bustling with night-shift employees when it was flattened.

Authorities on Saturday reported rescuing 40 of the 110 people who were in the building at the time, but by Sunday, Gov. Andy Beshear said it would be a miracle if anyone else were rescued.

According to CBS NEWS, on Sunday Governor Beshear appeared on Face the Nation and spoke announced a fund has been set up to help families in Western Kentucky with funeral expenses and rebuilding. He also revealed that he has lost family in the disaster: “We’re tough people. We’re going to get through it, but it is not going to be easy.”

Link to Gov. Beshear's interview on Face the Nation

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

