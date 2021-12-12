Advertisement

Large grass fire causes Fire officials to evacuates residences

(KWCH)
By Associated Press and Ann Lipsett
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to officials in Butler County, a large grass fire broke out Sunday morning off of NW 10th St and Kansas Highway 196. Fire Officials are evacuating all residences along the area. Officials also say that every unit in Butler county is responding to the incident.

No injuries or road closures have been reported at this time. Due to the magnitude of this fire, officials expect units will be responding to the fire all day Sunday.

