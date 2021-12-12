Record warmth returns this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a warming trend will continue into the start of the week with more record highs likely.

Monday morning will start out cold with low temperatures in the mid 20s over western Kansas to the lower 30s over south central Kansas. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

South winds will remain breezy Monday over south central and eastern Kansas. Gusty winds are expected again on Tuesday across southern and eastern Kansas.

The south winds will continue to bring in warmer weather with highs likely to reach the 70s statewide Tuesday and Wednesday, which will break records for most locations.

With the warm weather on Wednesday, significant wind gusts are expected. South and southwest winds will likely gust over 50 mph statewide. Gusts as high as 60 to 70 mph are expected for a brief part of the day over western and north central Kansas.

The very strong winds and decreasing humidity will lead to extreme fire danger over western Kansas Wednesday.

A cold front will move through Wednesday evening, bringing temperatures back closer to average for the end of the week with highs in the 50s. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will stay east of the Flint Hills.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 33

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 43

Tue: High: 72 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Windy.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 33 Mostly sunny. Much cooler.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 24 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy early.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 21 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

