Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?

. Scientists say figuring out how climate change is affecting the frequency of tornadoes is...
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with searchlights as workers search for survivors amid a landscape largely without power, late Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky., after tornadoes came through the area the previous night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Unusually warm temperatures and a storm system moving east linked to the La Nina weather pattern helped create the conditions necessary for the monstrous tornadoes and severe weather that tore through parts of the Midwest and South.

Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. Scientists say figuring out how climate change is affecting the frequency of tornadoes is complicated and their understanding is still evolving.

Still, they say the atmospheric conditions that give rise to such outbreaks - including rising temperatures, moisture, and wind shear - are intensifying as the planet warms.

