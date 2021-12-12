Wind-blown warm-up starts today

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says here we go again. More incredible warmth (for December) is coming back to Kansas early next week when many more records will be tied or broken.

A cold Sunday morning with temperatures in the 30s will warm-up into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under a sunny sky. After lighter wind on Saturday, the breeze is back today. Expect a south wind between 15 and 30 mph to occasionally gust over 35.

After a mild start to the work week on Monday, another round of record high temperatures is headed our way on Tuesday and Wednesday as we climb into the lower to middle 70s. Cooler weather will return by the end of week, but unfortunately little to moisture is expected.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, windy, and milder. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 65.

Tue: Low: 42. High: 72. Mostly sunny and breezy with record warmth.

Wed: Low: 54. High: 75. Partly cloudy and windy with record warmth.

Thu: Low: 36. High: 54. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 53. Partly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 24. High: 41. Mostly cloudy, colder.

