1 killed, 4 injured in shooting at S.C. sports bar

By Patrick Phillips, Gray News staff and Summer Huechtker
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Charleston Police confirmed Monday morning several people were shot and one person has died early Monday morning at a sports bar.

WCSC reported that Charleston County dispatchers received multiple calls at about 2:09 a.m. about a disturbance that ended in a shooting inside Players Place Billiards and Sports Bar, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The shooting happened shortly after 2 a.m., she said.

One person described as a “person of interest” was in custody, Charleston Police Lt. Heath King said.

“At this time, the individual has not been charged, and the investigation is ongoing,” Wolfsen said.

She said witnesses told police multiple people were involved, and five people were injured. One of those victims died from their injuries, and the remaining four were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

As of shortly after 6 a.m., investigators remained on the scene collecting evidence. The investigation is ongoing, but Wolfsen said there is no threat to the community.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and multiple K-9 units also responded.

The coroner has not yet released the identity of the victim.

