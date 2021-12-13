Advertisement

Final vote expected this week on plans for ‘Crystal Lagoons’ in Derby

Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Derby’s City Council is expected at its meeting Tuesday night to hold a final vote on whether to allow a major tourism project to move forward.

The City of Derby heard public feedback late last month on a project developers say would bring a quarter of a million people to town each year. The project is called “Crystal Lagoons,” a tourist attraction with a public-access beach, aquatic sports, hotels and more. The plans come with a hefty price tag, about $130 million.

In October, the Derby City Council voted to expand its STAR bond district to fund the Crystal Lagoons project planned for acreage near Rock Road and Patriot Avenue. The proposal for the project comes from the same developers behind the Great Wolf Lodge in Kansas City.

“This developer is proposing a public/private partnership to bring in a new attraction, a public-access lagoon where people can do watersports, plus Marriot Suites hotels connected to an indoor waterpark,” Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton told Eyewitness News late last month.

The development would also include several restaurants, apartment spaces and “glamping,” or “glamorous camping.”

The Derby City Council meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the agenda for the meeting, the city says Derby Destination Development, LLC will be there “to present and respond to questions about a proposal to bring attractions to Derby’s STAR bond district for an outdoor adventure sports complex with a hotel, public access lagoon, and indoor waterpark plus an aerial park and glamping business. Adjacent to the attractions and located in the STAR bond district also would be four restaurants, apartments, and senior housing.”

