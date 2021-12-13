Advertisement

Greensburg to Mayfield, Ky.: ‘You’re not alone.’

(Left) An EF5 tornado moved through the town of Greensburg, Kan. on May 4, 2007, killing 11...
(Left) An EF5 tornado moved through the town of Greensburg, Kan. on May 4, 2007, killing 11 people and destroying the town. (Right) On Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. people are cleaning up after catastrophic tornadoes killed multiple people overnight Friday (Dec. 11, 2021). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(KWCH/Associated Press)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, Kan. (KWCH) - The destruction in Mayfield, Ky. is drawing parallels to that of Greensburg, Kan. On May 4, 2007, 11 people died when an EF5 tornado destroyed 95 percent of the town.

While some scars remain, most of Greensburg has been rebuilt. City leaders say Mayfield and other communities impacted by Friday night’s tornadoes should know they aren’t alone and there will be plenty of help.

After the Greensburg tornado, the small Kansas town committed to the goal of sustainability in the build-back process, and the municipal utility became 100 percent renewable.

Mayor Matt Christenson was away at college when the tornado hit his hometown. He got involved with the rebuilding process and says about five years after the tornado, a majority of Greensburg was rebuilt. Still, there are projects, like the airport, that have yet to be completed.

“It takes quite a while. the First step is just cleanup and debris removal, which in Greensburg, took a few months even. All the debris left by the tornado has to be taken away before you can build back what your facilities and new homes are going to be,” said Christenson.

The mayor says he has sent a message to the mayor of Mayfield to offer advice and assistance.

