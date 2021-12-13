Hays woman marks cancer ‘re-birthday’ by giving back

Kansas City, Kan. (KWCH) - Teresa Boos calls it a re-birthday.

It marks the day in July 2006 when the Hays resident received a life-saving stem cell transplant and a second chance at life.

To celebrate this year’s 15th anniversary of that new beginning, Roos is giving back.

She and her family and friends crocheted hundreds of hats and scarves. They strung them along a fence in Kansas City for people in need and delivered them to patients at the University of Kansas Health System.

“To have just maybe a little item from somebody who’s walked that path 15 years ago, who knows what that’s like, who struggled, who thought, “Am I going to be here tomorrow? Am I going to be here next week?’” Boos said. “All I wanted to know was how much time I had left.”

In 2006 Boos was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow. She was rushed to Kansas City for chemotherapy at the University of Kansas Health System.

She was treated by Dr. Sunil Abhyankar, whom Boos called “a calm in the storm.” It was Dr. Abhyankar who shared the news of a stem cell donor from Berlin, Germany.

“I matched her on all ten genetic markers that are needed for a transplant,” Boss said. “Dr. Abhyankar came in the room and told me, ‘She’s your clone.’ It was just a perfect match.

Years later, Boos got to meet the woman who gave her those precious stem cells. It was a safe, easy process for the donor but what that had life-altering -- and life-saving -- impact on their recipient.

“Even if you donate a bunch of stem cells, it doesn’t affect the person’s blood counts, doesn’t affect any of the immune system or the energy,” Dr. Abhyankar said. “There is no long-term, negative thing. It is completely safe for the donor to donate.”

However, for Boos, it wasn’t so easy. It was a process of breaking down her body so the stem cells could build it back up.

“I was very sick,” Boos said.

Finally, it worked. Boos is, quite literally, a new person. She said her blood type changed and her DNA is gone.

“I’m 100 percent my donor. And as a transplant patient, you hope and pray you hear those words from your doctor. You don’t want the old back. The old was sick and had blood cancer and leukemia,” said Boos.

Boos and Dr. Abhyankar told Eyewitness news the need for stem cell and bone marrow donors is critical, especially young people and minorities.

Boos said thanks to God’s grace, her donor and her doctor, she got 15 more years and counting. And she got to use that time giving hope to others who face the devastation of a cancer diagnosis.

Check out Be the Match to start the process of determining whether you are a good candidate to become a donor.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.