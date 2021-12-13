‘Heal the Heartland’ campaign organized for those impacted by devastating tornadoes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With recovery efforts continuing from recent devastating tornadoes across six states, outreach efforts are materializing to help scores of people impacted by deaths and destruction.

Gray Television and KWCH are working to make a difference through support for the Salvation Army and the “Heal the Heartland” campaign. Text “HLTornado” to 51555 and donate to the Salvation Army relief efforts. Every donation goes directly to those efforts in the impacted states.

The hardest hit state was Kentucky where, as of noon Monday, Dec. 13, at least 64 people were reported dead with deaths ranging in age from 5 months old to 86 years old. In the Bluegrass State, more than 100 people were also unaccounted for, as of early Monday afternoon.

We know Kansans are generous, especially when it comes to helping people after tornadoes. Please consider helping our neighbors in need during this difficult time. You can find further information on the “Heal the Heartland” campaign and how you can make a difference, here: https://bit.ly/3m0LBo8.

