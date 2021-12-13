Advertisement

Junction City couple drives hundreds of miles to help with tornado recovery

FILE - In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield,...
FILE - In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. According to a study presented at the American Geophysical Union conference on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, nasty winter tornadoes _ like the deadly one last week that hit five states _ are likely to be stronger and stay on the ground longer with a wider swath of destruction in a warming world. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In the wake of devastation across several states, nonprofits and volunteers are working to help thousands with recovery and rebuilding efforts following tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army in Wichita aren’t deploying volunteers from Kansas, at least not yet. But some Kansans decided to leave to volunteer on their own. Among those immediately stepping up is a couple from the northeast Kansas town of Junction City, about 20 miles southwest of Manhattan.

Eric and Jessica Jorgenson didn’t hesitate when they began to see the scope of damage in Kentucky, the hardest hit of the state’s impacted by violent storms over the weekend.

“As soon as I heard about it, I immediately was just like, ‘we need to go. There’s no other option. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. We just have to go,’” Eric Jorgenson said.

Eric said it took about nine hours to drive straight through to Mayfield, Kentucky, perhaps the hardest hit of the numerous communities impacted by Friday night’s tornadoes.

“And as soon as we got there, we talked with one of the police officers that was onsite. They gave us directions to go up to the next town, which was Paducah, Kentucky and show up [the next] morning at 7 a.m. to help out,” Eric said. “...I’m knocking on doors before that to check on people to make sure that they were okay, if they needed water, or if they needed a ride even, anywhere. Because there were cars that were flipped or cars that trees like literally crumbled on top of the car where they weren’t even able to move.”

In the wake of destruction, Eric and Jessica Jorgenson said people in Mayfield were in disbelief that two volunteers would drive all the way from Kansas to help strangers.

“So, one thing I will never forget is the look of complete shock on their face,” Jessica said.

If you’re not able to volunteer your time to assist with recovery efforts in communities like Mayfield, there are several ways to contribute to the effort through organizations like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

Gray Television and KWCH are working to make a difference through support for the Salvation Army and the “Heal the Heartland” campaign. Text “HLTornado” to 51555 and donate to the Salvation Army relief efforts. Every donation goes directly to those efforts in the impacted states.

You can find further information on Salvation Army organized volunteer efforts and how you can make a difference, here: https://bit.ly/3m0LBo8.

Hogs gather to feed in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near...
California’s potential pork law is already effecting the Midwest

