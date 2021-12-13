K-State’s Deuce Vaughn, Wichitan Breece Hall named AP All-Americans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As he’s done throughout his football career, Breece Hall once again fulfilled expectations.

Named to the preseason Associated Press All-America team, Hall went wire to wire, named to the AP postseason team on Monday. The Wichita native and former Northwest Grizzly carried Iowa State’s offense with 1,472 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. He’ll likely cap his college career -- with the Cyclones’ bowl game remaining -- with 4,675 yards, 56 touchdowns two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Awards and two times on the AP All-America team.

Hall, who set an NCAA record with a rushing touchdown in 24 consecutive games, was joined on the first team by another Big 12 running back with a Kansas connection. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn earned the all-purpose spot after rushing for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns and adding 471 receiving yards.

Vaughn averaged 5.8 yards per carry and, only a sophomore, has a chance to supplant Hall as the Big 12′s top running back. The Wildcats’ final game this season is Jan. 4, in the Texas Bowl against LSU.

