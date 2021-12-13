Kansas farmers vital to carbon market, healthier soil

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’ve all heard of flea markets and farmers markets – but what about a carbon market?

It’s a new industry rising from the ground up, and Kansas growers are playing an important role.

Each year, we put more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere than natural processes can remove, through activities such as energy consumption, transportation and more.

But the Kansas landscape has a sleeping solution that could help.

Plants – corn, sorghum, wheat – play a role in the carbon cycle. Simply put, they take carbon from the air and store it in the soil, a process that is now being utilized.

The basic idea behind the carbon market: create healthy soils, sequester some extra carbon … and get paid. Kansas growers, such as Jake Bevan, are on board.

“Companies are looking for ways to offset their own carbon footprint,” said Bevan, an agronomist for Ecological Solutions. “There are certain practices we can deploy out in the field here that are known to establish carbon, and those carbon markets are essentially paying growers to sequester that carbon.”

At the center of the emerging carbon marketplace is Ryan Stockwell of Indigo Ag, a senior manager of partner and farmer advocacy for the group. He said the carbon market is alive and well, and Kansas growers are crucial to its health.

“Right now, we have thousands of growers with over 3.5 million acres enrolled in carbon by Indigo and Kansas produces, or has, the highest participation rate. Kansas stands as No. 1 in the market,” Stockwell said.

Bevan echoes those sentiments.

“Kansas is vital to the carbon market because of the diversity we produce,” Bevan said. “In this area alone, I can name off 10 different crops off the top of my head that are easily marketable. One of the quickest ways to sequester carbon is through that diversity.”

In the last year, 267 growers made some extra cash thanks to the Carbon By Indigo program. All by simply feeding the Kansas soil carbon. But what does it take to be part of the carbon market?

Bevan says it’s simple – just keep a living root in the ground.

“With the use of cover crops and adaptive grazing practices, diversifying their crop rotations, limiting tillage – no till especially – diverse cover crop blends, diversity in terms of livestock out of the prairie,” Bevan said. “All of these practices sequester carbon in the soil; that’s bio-mimicry.”

Carbon markets are here, and they’re taking carbon dioxide from problem to profit by putting tens of thousands of extra dollars in Kansas growers’ pockets.

“I think the important thing to keep in mind here is that these practices can generate extra income through a carbon market,” he said. “At the same time, they have a number of advantages and benefits to the operation.”

