At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office reported at least two people dying from their injuries in an early Monday morning crash at the intersection of Highway 50/56/283 and County Road 117, east of Dodge City.

The sheriff’s office said the crash involved two semis. There was a fire from the crash.

“Ford County Fire/EMS extinguished the fire and extricated one occupant who was transported to Western Plains Hospital in Dodge City for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

