Advertisement

At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office reported at least two people dying from their injuries in an early Monday morning crash at the intersection of Highway 50/56/283 and County Road 117, east of Dodge City.

The sheriff’s office said the crash involved two semis. There was a fire from the crash.

“Ford County Fire/EMS extinguished the fire and extricated one occupant who was transported to Western Plains Hospital in Dodge City for treatment,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire at old Joyland Amusement Park
Large grass fire causes Fire officials to evacuates residences
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits the Salina area.
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Salina
Hogs gather to feed in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near...
California’s potential pork law is already effecting the Midwest
Shooting at Aggieville bar, two injured

Latest News

Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby