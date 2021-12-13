Advertisement

Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision

Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit near a crosswalk in west Wichita.

Dispatch confirmed the pedestrian suffered serious injuries, though they were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident happened at Ridge and O’Neil, near 2nd St. The call initially came in as a hit and run.

We will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire at old Joyland Amusement Park
Large grass fire causes Fire officials to evacuates residences
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits the Salina area.
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Salina
Hogs gather to feed in a pasture on the Ron Mardesen farm, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, near...
California’s potential pork law is already effecting the Midwest
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

Latest News

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
Police chase ends in rollover crash
Police chase ends in rollover crash; three injured
A 74-year-old woman died from her injuries in Wednesday morning’s (Dec. 8) crash at K-15 and...
Woman dies from injuries in crash near Derby
KWCH Car Crash generic
Two killed in head-on crash near Atchison