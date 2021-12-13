Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit near a crosswalk in west Wichita.
Dispatch confirmed the pedestrian suffered serious injuries, though they were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident happened at Ridge and O’Neil, near 2nd St. The call initially came in as a hit and run.
We will provide more details as they become available.
