Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit near a crosswalk in west Wichita.

Dispatch confirmed the pedestrian suffered serious injuries, though they were not believed to be life-threatening. The incident happened at Ridge and O’Neil, near 2nd St. The call initially came in as a hit and run.

We will provide more details as they become available.

