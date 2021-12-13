Record highs soon & dangerous wind gusts midweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Unseasonably warm temperatures hold on for the Plains this week, which will lead to more record highs Tuesday and Wednesday for much of the area. Average highs are in the mid 40s in mid-December, but most of the state will see 60s and 70s through Wednesday.

High clouds will be moving through the region on Tuesday with morning lows in the 30s and highs mainly in the 60s. Most of the state will have a light south breeze.

Wednesday wind gusts will exceed 60 mph in many areas of central and western Kansas. High wind watches are posted for the area as there will be a concern for blowing dust and extreme fire danger. Highs will likely top 70 in most of the state.

A cold front will bring a return to 40s and 50s for the back half of the week. There’s unlikely to be any rain or snow for the area anytime soon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; near record highs. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 70.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy; breezy. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. Low: 55.

Wed: High: 73 Partly cloudy and very windy. Record highs.

Thu: High: 56 Low: 33 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 45 Low: 25 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 48 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

