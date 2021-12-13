Shooting at Aggieville bar, two injured
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department has confirmed that one man was shot at a bar in the Aggievill Business District in Manhattan early Sunday morning.
Police say shots were reported from Tate’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. One 24-year-old male was shot and another 24-year-old male suffered from a head injury. The man who was shot was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
