Advertisement

Shooting at Aggieville bar, two injured

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department has confirmed that one man was shot at a bar in the Aggievill Business District in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Police say shots were reported from Tate’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. One 24-year-old male was shot and another 24-year-old male suffered from a head injury. The man who was shot was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

RCPD officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Sunday, December 12, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large fire at old Joyland Amusement Park
Kansans gathered Saturday morning to remember the late Sen. Bob Dole at St. Mary Queen of...
Sen. Bob Dole remembered as ‘compassionate patriot, shaped by small-town values’
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake hits the Salina area.
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Salina
East High graduate Iris Menas has a role in the new "West Side Story" movie.
Former Wichitan performs in new ‘West Side Story’ movie

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) on the field during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana
Saturday hundreds gathered to remember the life of bob dole.
Remembering Bob Dole
This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up of an Amazon...
Search efforts still underway at Amazon factory struck by tornado in Illinois
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with searchlights as workers search for...
Was tornado outbreak related to climate change?