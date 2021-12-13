Shooting at Aggieville bar, two injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Riley County Police Department has confirmed that one man was shot at a bar in the Aggievill Business District in Manhattan early Sunday morning.

Police say shots were reported from Tate’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. One 24-year-old male was shot and another 24-year-old male suffered from a head injury. The man who was shot was later life-flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

RCPD officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District... Posted by RileyCountyPD on Sunday, December 12, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

