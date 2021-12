Week of December 13: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Manufacturing Specialist | Kyodo Yushi Manufacturing Americas, LLC | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11768980 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Manufacturing Specialist-2nd Shift and Process Engineer

TUESDAY: Industrial Maintenance Technician - 2nd Shift | Altium Packaging | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11754232 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Machine Operator/Injection Mold Machine Operator and Machine Operator/Blow Mold Operator positions in Lenexa

WEDNESDAY: DevOps Engineer | Kansas Turnpike Authority | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11747091 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Web Developer, Roadside Maintenance Worker, Customer Service Rep

THURSDAY: Production Worker-Fabrication | Creekstone Farms | Arkansas City | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11674068 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Financial Analyst, Inventory Specialist, Bone Grinder Supervisor, Maintenance Lead-Fabrication, Production Trainer, Refrigeration Mechanic

FRIDAY: Registered Nurse Case Manager | Interim HealthCare | Hutchinson | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11746493 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: many open positions in Wichita and Hutchinson including RN’s, Speech Language Pathologist, Quality Assessment Coordinator, Physical Therapist, LPN’s, Hospice Aide, Home Health Aide

