Yes, it’s really December

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a mild start to the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s will soar into the 60s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

After a windy Sunday across Kansas, the wind will back-off a bit today and Tuesday. But it will remain breezy with a wind from the south between 15 and 25 mph. Wednesday looks very windy (red flag warnings are likely) with possible wind gusts near 60 mph across Kansas.

Record warmth is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures top-out in the 70s. In fact, 80 degrees is not out of the question in central Kansas on Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures come back to Kansas on Thursday, but highs in the 50s keep us 5 to 10 degrees above average. However, a second cold front on Friday should send our temperatures into the 40s this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 64.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and windy with record warmth. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. High: 72.

Wed: Low: 54. High: 76. Partly cloudy and very windy with record warmth.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 54. Mostly sunny and cooler.

Fri: Low: 30. High: 51. Mostly cloudy.

Sat: Low: 25. High: 41. Partly cloudy, colder.

Sun: Low: 21. High: 45. Mostly sunny.

