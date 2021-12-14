Advertisement

9 Years Later: Remembering Sandy Hook

By Colleen Long and Michael Balsamo
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWCH/AP) - Tuesday marks nine years since the deadly school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

Twenty students and six educators were killed on December 14, 2012, when a gunman opened fire inside a first-grade classroom. The shooter then took his own life as police arrived. Officials say the 20-year-old also shot and killed his mother at her home before carrying out the attack.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said the nation owes the families of those killed at the school “more than our prayers. We owe them action.”

In a video released, Biden said that “no matter how long it’s been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day.”

The president said everything changed that day, and “the nation was shocked.”

A senior White House official says Biden shares frustrations expressed by many gun violence prevention groups that Congress is acting too slowly to implement new gun legislation.

