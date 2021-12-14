Dangerous wind gusts/fire danger Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong storm arriving from the Rockies will bring tremendous wind gusts to the area Wednesday afternoon. It is expected that some gusts will be between 60 and 70 mph, causing blowing dust, extreme fire danger, and possible sporadic power outages. Temperatures will continue to be warmer than average.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Highs will likely be in the 60s for northwest Kansas with 70s elsewhere. Some brief sprinkles or showers may skirt northern Kansas in the afternoon, but it won’t be around long enough to do much good.

The wind will die down Wednesday night with a cold front sweeping through the area. Lows early Thursday will be back to the 20s and 30s with clear skies. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s.

Skies will be sunny into the final weekend before Christmas. Expect mainly 40s for highs on Saturday and a little less cold for Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 15-30; gusty. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy early, then partly cloudy and very wind. Wind: S 25-40; gusty. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Decreasing winds. Wind: W/NW 10-20. Low: 33

Thu: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 54 Low: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 43 Low: 25 Sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 48 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

