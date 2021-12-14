Advertisement

Halstead family loses three pets in house fire

By Lily Wu
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Halstead family loses three pets and their house in a fire over the weekend.

Roberto Camacho and his family were sleeping when the fire broke out Sunday around 1:30 a.m.

Despite losing their house and three pets, Camacho says he’s thinking about others.

“My heart goes out to Kentucky. We, me and Ashley, understand the pain that they’re going through. It’s the same pain that we’re going through, losing your house,” said Camacho. “It’s just an awful experience for everybody.”

Now, a Wichita restaurant is helping to collect items for Camacho and his family this Christmas.

“We want all the kids to have a good Christmas. We usually adopt a family every year. We haven’t done it since COVID,” said . “I’ll tell you what, our customers, they kick in. They donate like crazy. They go crazy, so I call all my angels, all my customers, and they’re the ones helping me out.”

You can drop off items to the Chico’s Mexican Restaurant until Christmas Eve.

The following are the ages and sizes for the children: 7-year-old girl, size 7; 10-year-old boy, size 10; 15-year-old boy, size large; 16-year-old girl, size small; 19-year-old boy, size medium.

The family also has three remaining pets: a cat, a dog, and a rabbit.

If you’d like to donate to their fundraising page, click here.

