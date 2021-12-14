Salvation Army Angel Tree recipients receive an extra Helping Hand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is helping some Wichita families put presents under their trees this year.

As in years past, KWCH and Devaughn James Injury Lawyers are lending an extra helping hand.

Twelve recipients for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program received an extra $100. Each person was grateful, some even emotional.

“Oh, thank you so much! Appreciate it,” said Brittany Warren through tears. “Thank you! God bless you guys. That’s going to help with my kids.”

It clearly meant a lot to everyone at the distribution site. One after the other. Each was surprised by the extra gift.

So remember, whether you have a little or a lot - of money, time or words of encouragement - to give. It all goes a long way in lending a Helping Hand this holiday.

