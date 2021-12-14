KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers give 12 $100 Helping Hands

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers have made a habit of giving $1,200 gifts for important causes in the community. This holiday season, the gifts multiplied.

KWCH and DeVaughn James gave 12 Helping Hands, each worth $100 to people in need for holiday gifts at the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree distribution in Wichita.

Dustin DeVaughn and Eyewitness News this Morning Anchor Natalie Davis handed out 12 $100 bills to unsuspecting recipients.

“You don’t understand what this is going to do. This is going to help out a lot,” said Brittany Collins, one of the recipients.

One after the other, recipients were caught surprised by gifts they were not expecting. Everyone was grateful, but some were especially emotional about the helping hand extended to them.

“God bless you guys,” Brittany Warren said through tears. “That’s going to help with my kids,.

Amber Bomboy told us she had to quit her job to stay home and support her young son with autism.

“This helps,” a crying Bomboy said.

When told she was strong for supporting her family, Bomboy replied, “I don’t feel it right now.”

All these families knew they were getting help at the Angel Tree distribution, but they were touched by this extra gesture.

If you’d like to support the Salvation Army with a monetary donation or your time, click here.

“The giving spirit in this city is just beautiful,” Major Merrill Powers said, “and it’s a blessing for us as the Salvation Army to be the vessel that makes this all happen.”

