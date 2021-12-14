Advertisement

Newton elementary locked down during nearby warrant search

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police served a search warrant.

The Newton Police Department said around noon, officers went to a house on Windsor Drive to locate a suspect wanted for domestic battery by strangulation. Officers spoke to a resident of the home who said the man was there. Before officers could talk to the man, he ran from the rear of the house.

Officers searched the area on foot and by car, as well as using a drone. Because the house is located near Northridge Elementary School, the doors were locked for a short time and the school was searched by officers.

Around 2 p.m., the man turned himself in to police. He was then released to the Wichita Police Department for further investigation.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
generic
At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
K-State football player 1 of 2 injured in shooting at Aggieville bar

Latest News

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB to conduct active shooter exercise Wednesday
Search warrants used in the Sandy Hook shooting investigation were released today.
9 Years Later: Remembering Sandy Hook
Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to dangerously strong winds.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds, dry conditions heighten fire danger
Towne East Square mall
Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment