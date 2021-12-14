Newton elementary locked down during nearby warrant search

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Newton elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon while police served a search warrant.

The Newton Police Department said around noon, officers went to a house on Windsor Drive to locate a suspect wanted for domestic battery by strangulation. Officers spoke to a resident of the home who said the man was there. Before officers could talk to the man, he ran from the rear of the house.

Officers searched the area on foot and by car, as well as using a drone. Because the house is located near Northridge Elementary School, the doors were locked for a short time and the school was searched by officers.

Around 2 p.m., the man turned himself in to police. He was then released to the Wichita Police Department for further investigation.

