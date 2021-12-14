Advertisement

Omaha Public Schools plan remote-learning day Wednesday due to windy weather

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools announced Tuesday afternoon that it would cancel in-person classes and other school activities Wednesday in anticipation of “inclement weather.”

While temperatures could reach as high as 73 degrees, the 6 First Alert Weather team is predicting strong winds with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour in some parts of the Omaha-metro and the threat of a few strong to severe storms developing and moving northeast incredibly quickly.

Q&A: Details about Wednesday’s 6 First Alert Day

A high wind warning is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Power outages and wind damage are expected, with high fire danger as well.

Read the letter sent the district sent out Tuesday:

Greetings OPS Families:

Due to the predicted inclement weather, Omaha Public Schools is canceling in-person classes and school related activities for tomorrow. It will be a remote learning day for all OPS students. Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club is also closed.

All students will experience “live” or synchronous teaching and learning in the morning, with teacher availability for questions later in the day. Teachers will take attendance. More specific information will be coming from your child’s teacher(s).

Elementary Students

Elementary students will begin their day at 9 a.m. with a morning check in.

Secondary Students

Secondary students will follow a shortened class scheduled with specific times depending on a block or nine-period schedule. Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your child’s teacher.

Please stay safe and warm.

Omaha Public Schools letter to families
CLOSINGS & DELAYS: Get the latest updates here

*ATTENTION FAMILIES* ﻿Omaha Public Schools will have a REMOTE learning day for students and staff on Dec. 15th due to inclement weather. Questions? Click here: www.ops.org

Posted by Omaha Public Schools on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
generic
At least 2 killed in semi crash east of Dodge City
Pedestrian-vehicle collision in W Wichita
Pedestrian hospitalized in W Wichita collision
The Drexler family unexpectedly welcomed newborn Miles into the world on I-70 in western Kansas.
Woman, friend make unexpected delivery along I-70 in western Kansas
K-State football player 1 of 2 injured in shooting at Aggieville bar

Latest News

McConnell Air Force Base
McConnell AFB to conduct active shooter exercise Wednesday
generic
Newton elementary locked down during nearby warrant search
Search warrants used in the Sandy Hook shooting investigation were released today.
9 Years Later: Remembering Sandy Hook
Storm Team 12 has issued a Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to dangerously strong winds.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds, dry conditions heighten fire danger