Red Cross: Blood donations needed after deadly tornadoes

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Alongside search and rescue efforts, the rebuilding of areas impacted by deadly tornados Friday night is underway. Non-profits and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help even here in Kansas.

The Red Cross says it has yet to deploy anyone from Kansas because emergency managers are still assessing the damage and searching for missing people, but they are prepared to send a team once a better idea of how many volunteers are needed and where they need to go.

“Our volunteers are on standby, getting all the information needed. If the ask comes to this region, I know these volunteers will step up to help out those communities in need,” said Kristopher Dumschat, Interim Regional Communications Director & Regional Communications Manager at American Red Cross.

If you can’t volunteer your time or money, the Red Cross says you can still help out by donating blood because several blood drives in affected areas have been canceled. Find more details on how you can help here: https://www.kwch.com/2021/12/13/heal-heartland-campaign-organized-those-impacted-by-devastating-tornadoes/

