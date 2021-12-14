Towne East announces multi-million dollar redevelopment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Simon Property Group, an investor in American shopping malls among other real estate properties, announced plans for a multi-million dollar interior and exterior makeover of Towne East Square. This announcement marks the first redevelopment for the east Wichita shopping center since 2008.

As part of the renovations, Sears will be transitioned to SCHEELS, a destination sporting goods and entertainment store. This 220,000 sq. foot retail space will feature sports simulators, a saltwater aquarium, wildlife mountain and Gina’s Café, a restaurant serving soups, and sandwiches.

“Towne East Square has proudly served the Wichita community for over 45 years and strives to continuously evolve as a best-in-class shopping, dining and experiential destination,” said Stephanie Courington, General Manager at Towne East Square. “We feel certain this redevelopment will enhance the center from the outside in, all to better serve our loyal customers and existing retailers.”

Scheduled to begin construction in early 2022, Simon said the existing center will be transformed with contemporary improvements and elevated landscaping to create a brighter, more inviting and updated atmosphere for shoppers. Construction activity will be complete by spring 2023, timed with the opening of SCHEELS. Additional plans include:

Re-imagined mall entrances featuring wood and glass detailing and updated signage

The addition of outdoor seating areas to create pedestrian friendly zones

Landscaping improvements at outdoor entryways, both vehicular and pedestrian, as well as in parking fields

Updated exterior entrance monuments and way-finding signage to further assist shoppers in locating stores and restaurants

Updated flooring throughout the second level

New paving encompassing drive lanes and over 5,000 parking spots

