Tulsa police: Child taken with stolen car found safe

TULSA, Okla. (KWCH) - Update: Tulsa police say a child that was taken when a car was stolen Monday evening has been found and is now safe.

Police say they received a tip from a Tulsa resident that the car was parked at B.C. Franklin Park. The suspect abandoned the car with the child still in the back seat.

Once officers located the vehicle, they rushed to the area and got the child out of the car. They are now processing the car for evidence.

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate an 11-month-old boy who they believe may have been inside a stolen vehicle.

Police say around 6:50 p.m. on Monday, a 2014 Ford Fiesta with silver in color with hubcaps was taken from a store at 2215 N. Harvard in Tulsa. The car also has a “Nelson Car County” sticker on the left rear of the car and a “Black Lives Matter” sticker --- the sticker is a “BLM” in a heart.

Numerous officers are out in the area looking for the car or the child. Police say they are also working on getting an Amber Alert together.

If you see the child or a similar car with the child inside or in an unusual place, like running and unoccupied, wrecked out, parked in your neighborhood and you’ve not seen it there before, police ask that you call 911.

